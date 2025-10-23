Randell Todd, who lives in the US, is currently in New Zealand on holiday for her mother’s 100th. She said Gilbert-Palmer was invited to the celebrations but was unable to attend.

On October 14, Randell Todd mailed her cousin some lipstick she wanted from the US. The following day Gilbert-Palmer was dead.

“It was all just so shocking and unbelievable.”

Randell Todd’s sister, Kei Purcell, said Gilbert-Palmer had looked after Robertson “his whole life”.

Gilbert-Plamer trained as a nurse, and took care of her parents as they got older.

“Every day she would stop into their house… She was very devoted to her parents and her family and her dog. She loved her animals,” Randell Todd said.

Randell Todd said Gilbert-Palmer’s daughter, who lived in Australia, had travelled to New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said that police continued to support Gilbert-Palmer’s family and keep them updated on the investigation.

“The investigation is now focused into locating Jeremy Robertson and police continue to seek information regarding his whereabouts.”

Police wanted to speak with Robertson, who is in his 50s and is of solid build.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Jeremy in the Tarawera Rd, Rotorua area from Wednesday, 15 October.

“We also continue to appeal for information from the public, including any information about a red, late-model Mitsubishi ASX VRX station wagon, registration QGU91.”

Anyone who saw Jeremy should not approach him, but call 111 immediately and advise police.

Non-urgent information could be provided through the 105 service, referencing file number 251015/6286.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

