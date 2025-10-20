Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Pahiatua homicide: Police urgently seeking Jeremy Robertson, release his photo

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police are seeking Jeremy Robertson in relation to the death of a woman in Pahiatua.

Police are seeking Jeremy Robertson in relation to the death of a woman in Pahiatua.

Police have released a photo of a man they are looking for in relation to the death of a woman in Pahiatua, saying they believe he was the one who drove her car hundreds of kilometres away from where her body was found.

Police said they were “urgently seeking” Jeremy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save