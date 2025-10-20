Police are seeking Jeremy Robertson in relation to the death of a woman in Pahiatua.

“This vehicle was taken from the victim’s address in Pahiatua, and police located it unoccupied at the Blue and Green Lakes lookout on Tarawera Rd, Rotorua,” Thompson said.

It is believed Robertson arrived in the Tarawera Rd area in the Mitsubishi about 2am on Thursday.

Members of the public had seen the vehicle parked at the lookout carpark from about 8am on the Friday.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle, in this area, between 2am on Thursday 15 and 8am on Friday 16, October,” Thompson said.

“We are also interested in any sightings of Jeremy in the Tarawera Rd, Rotorua area from Thursday 15 October.”

It is not clear if Robertson is still in the area or has left, and police are urging the public not to approach him, but to call 111 immediately if they see him.

Non-urgent information can be passed to police via 105, quoting file number 251015/6286. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Armed officers were on guard outside the scene of the death late last week, with students having to be detoured to enter Tararua College through different routes.

Tararua College’s principal, Iain Anderson, updated parents via a Facebook post last week.

Police believe Jeremy Robertson was driving a red Mitsubishi ASX, registration QGU91. Image / NZ Police

“I am writing to inform you that an incident has occurred this evening at a property on Arthur St, adjacent to the school. As a result, the area will be cordoned off, and there will be an increased police presence – including armed officers – over the next few days."

He said there would be “changes and precautions”, including bus routes being redirected away from the bus bay, and senior leadership staff being on site early to “guide students safely into the school” and away from the cordoned area.

“Police have requested that the public avoid the vicinity as much as possible,” Anderson said.

“The police have assured us that there is no threat to the community at this time. We appreciate your co-operation and understanding as we prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.”

