A car belonging to the victim is missing from the address and police are appealing for any sightings of it since yesterday afternoon. The car is a red, late-model Mitsubishi ASX VRX station wagon, registration QGU91.

“It is possible the car may no longer be in the Pahiatua area, so we are appealing for sightings across the central North Island region,” Thompson said.

Police would also like to hear from anyone else who has information they think may assist with inquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 251015/6286.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tararua College’s principal, Iain Anderson, updated parents via a Facebook post yesterday evening.

“I am writing to inform you that an incident has occurred this evening at a property on Arthur Street, adjacent to the school. As a result, the area will be cordoned off, and there will be an increased police presence —including armed officers — over the next few days."

He said there would be “changes and precautions”, including bus routes being redirected away from the bus bay, and senior leadership staff being on site early to “guide students safely into the school” and away from the cordoned area.

“Police have requested that the public avoid the vicinity as much as possible,” Anderson said.

“The police have assured us that there is no threat to the community at this time. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 12 years.