Ōtāhuhu rugby league community shocked at fatal shooting of mentor

Peter Rasmussen, 75, was shot dead in his Ōtāhuhu home on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

An elderly man shot dead in his own home on Sunday helped coach and mentor many national rugby league legends, and his mysterious death has shocked the South Auckland community.

Peter Rasmussen, 75, is being mourned by the Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club, where he spent most of his life.

He started there as a young player before he coached for at least 15 years. He eventually became an "old boy" and life member, who passed down "words of wisdom" to the young players.

"Everyone looked up to him and waited for his comments after a game of course, which were always straight to the point," club president Wallace Dumper said.

"If you're 40 points to 12 then the conversation would be, well how the hell did they get 12? Not about you getting 40."

Rasmussen attended games every weekend right up to his death, Dumper said.

Even though he was known to be tough at times, young players respected him.

"He was one of the old school hard men of rugby league, and in life generally."

Dumper said he was involved with five players who went on to become captains of the national rugby league team, the Kiwis: Ruben Wiki, Mark Graham, Richard Barnett, Roy Christian and Hugh McGahan.

Peter Rasmussen attending a ceremony at Ōtāhuhu College for a presentation to Graham Lowe. Photo / Supplied

Rasmussen had been a stalwart of the club for about 60 years, and had lived in his Princes St East home for about half that time before he was the victim of a fatal shooting during alert level 4 restrictions on Sunday night.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. A scene examination of Rasmussen's house has been completed today.

"What the hell happened?" Dumper said.

"What went wrong? No one knows how it came about. That just adds another level. When [people die] naturally, you can handle it, but when you go before your time, especially a shooting, people are pretty upset."

His death comes just months after Alec Moala, 35, was shot dead 3km away in Beatty St.

Two years ago 21-year-old Samiuela Anania Tupou was shot dead at Seaside Park, at the end of Princes St East. Two people were charged with murder.

Dumper said Prince St East had always attracted "a bit of trouble" because it had the park at the end, but the mischief had never bothered Rasmussen.

"You get a lot of people hanging out at night time. It was never a worry to him of course because he'd take on a brick wall. He wasn't too fussed about that, just bloody idiots."

A homicide investigation is ongoing following Peter Rasmussen's death. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

"There's lots of rumours flying around, plenty of people with plenty to say, but let's wait for the truth to come out," Dumper said.

Rasmussen's death has rocked the community, with of whom have paid tribute to him on social media.

"The most outstanding feature I shall always remember about Ras, was his passion for the game and he could debate with the best of them, but also take on board any relevant points others had to make," one friend of Rasmussen's told the Herald.

The last time Dumper saw Rasmussen was when he came down to watch a home game on the Saturday before New Zealand was plunged into lockdown amid the latest Covid outbreak.

"He could say what he liked to anybody and they would just stand there and listen," Dumper said.

Rasmussen's whole working life was at the Auckland Meat Processors behind the club building on Great South Rd.

He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, Wade.

Dumper said the phone at the clubhouse had been ringing off the hook as people from Australia and all over learn about Rasmussen's death.

There are plans to put on a memorial service for Rasmussen at the club when Covid-19 restrictions ease.

"People are so emotionally involved, we'll have to try and put something on so people can say their goodbyes."

"We'll look to do something when we get out [of lockdown], when there's a time people can gather again we'll put something on but until then we're pretty stuck really."

Investigation

Police said they are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Rasmussen's death and to identify whoever is responsible.

"This is a case of an elderly man being killed at his own home," Detective Inspector Chris Barry said on Wednesday.

"We are also appealing to the public to provide us with valuable information.

"We believe there are people out there who may have seen or heard something suspicious in the area that may be able to help our inquiries and to give Peter's family some answers," he said.

• Police urge anyone who has phone or dash camera footage from Princes St East, or along the Southern Motorway from Mt Wellington to Ōtāhuhu, or in the wider Ōtāhuhu and Manukau area, from 6am to 10pm on Sunday, to upload this footage here. Information can also be provided by calling 10-5 and quoting file number 210822/9740. It can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.