How the Government’s 100-day plan is going, an anxious wait for hundreds of TVNZ staff and calls for stricter rules on deadly air rifles in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

An Otago couple say they are in “utter disbelief” after winning $12.3m with Lotto Powerball.

After the huge Powerball win was deposited into their account, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said they celebrated with a few drinks.

“We actually won $25 in the previous draw, so that paid for our next ticket which was sweet,” said the man.

After the enormity of their win sunk in, the couple have since been riding a roller coaster of emotions.

“We just keep saying to each other ‘did that really happen?’ It’s such a crazy feeling.”

“I don’t usually watch the draw play, but it was pretty cool following the numbers as they circled. The first was in the middle, then right, then left, and before I knew it, I was staring at a full line.

”It blew my mind! I called my partner over to check what I was seeing, and we were in utter disbelief!” he said.

Their first priority is helping family, followed closely by ticking off some of their bucket list.

“We are going to take a few days away from reality, stay somewhere nice and then drive back home in a car that’s been on my bucket list for a while.

”You’ve got one chance to fulfil your dreams, and now we’re lucky enough to be able to, so we’ve got to do it!”

The winning ticket for Saturday night’s draw was sold on MyLotto. It is the third Powerball First Division winner of 2024.

The $12.3m Powerball prize was made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.