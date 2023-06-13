Police investigating the death of Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki are seeking information on a burned-out vehicle.

The funeral for the slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president will take place in Whakatāne tomorrow.

Police on Sunday named Taiatini, 45, as the person killed in the “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on Friday.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said today the burned vehicle was found on Sunday morning on Waiotahe Valley Rd and police believe it was set alight overnight on Saturday.

Police are investigating whether there is a connection between the death of Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki on Friday and the vehicle set alight on Saturday.

Investigative staff are conducting extensive inquiries into Taiatini’s death, including whether there was any connection with the vehicle.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death.

“We acknowledge that the incident is concerning to the wider community and Police will maintain a strong presence in the town during and after the tangi.”

Additional staff from inside and outside of the Bay of Plenty district have been brought in to provide extra support, and were monitoring the large number of gang members who have come into town after Taiatini’s death, Warner said.

Members of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians line Buchanan St in Ōpōtiki for the tangi of leader Steven Rota Taiatini who was killed on St John St on June 9. Photo / NZME

“The community can be assured that any unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with concerns for their safety is urged to call 111 immediately.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has knowledge of the burned-out vehicle, or who has seen anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information that may assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact police on 105 or online using the update report.

Please reference file number: 230610/2652.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

According to Gateway Funerals’ website, Taiatini’s nehu will be at the Hillcrest Crematorium at noon followed by his cremation.

The Gateway Funerals’ website says everyone who wished to share their “love and tears for Tiwana” was welcome to join them “at the family home” at an address on Buchanan St, Ōpōtiki, where is he lying in state.

“It is with our heaviest hearts and deepest, unbearable mamae that we announce the tragic death of our most-loving dad, koro and son most-loyal and respected brother, cousin and friend; most-caring and supportive uncle and most heartiest, devoted husband, our mighty Steven Rota Taiatini,” a tribute on the website said.

Gang impact on town ‘unacceptable’ - PM

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says its unacceptable that Ōpōtiki has been brought to a standstill after a gang slaying brought gang members to the area and fears of retribution.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that schools closing and services such as public transport stopping due to the increase in gang activity was not acceptable.

“That clearly indicates that there is a situation that police need to get on top of,” he said.

“It’s unacceptable to be in a position where gang tension is leading to schools being closed and so I do expect that police will do something about that.”

Hipkins said he “absolutely backed” the presence of increased police resources in the town.

“It is utterly unacceptable that this is happening, and I think it’s important to back police to do the job that they need to do, and they need to do that independently of politicians,” he said.

Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore told AM that he and police are working to calm tensions in the town.

He said those in town for the tangi of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Rota Taiatini are so far behaving.

He added that people in the town were carrying on as normal, using the fact that he was able to go out and walk his dog as normal this morning as an example.

Moore said there was some concern about a retribution attack.

“We are doing our best to prevent that from happening, but we can only do what we can.”

Moore couldn’t give the number of how many police officers were in the town, but said “we’ve been reassured with what’s been sent to help us”.

He said schools closing for a few days was probably a good idea, with some schools located close to the tangi.

“The schools that were open yesterday, a large number of children were away anyway.”

He said gang members were still members of the community.

“We just have to give the whānau some respect and hopefully the police work quickly to solve this case.”

Gang members and vehicles yesterday lined a street near an Ōpōtiki address where it is believed Taiatini is lying.