Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rodger Tiedemann: The cancer treatments you need are available, just not in NZ

By Rodger Tiedemann
5 mins to read
Even medicines eventually funded in New Zealand typically face years of delay. Photo / File

Even medicines eventually funded in New Zealand typically face years of delay. Photo / File

OPINION

It is distressing to have to tell my cancer patients, in each and every clinic, that effective treatments exist that could significantly extend their lives, but that sadly these treatments are not available in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand