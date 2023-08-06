Calls for cancer treatment aftercare to become recognised step of regimen

After undergoing cancer treatment, many survivors deal with a range of psycho-social and physical issues. Photo / Getty Images

After undergoing cancer treatment, many survivors deal with a range of psycho-social and physical issues. Photo / Getty Images

University of Otago cancer researchers are calling for “post-cancer treatment care” to be established as a distinct phase of the cancer care journey.

After undergoing cancer treatment, many survivors deal with a range of psycho-social and physical issues, and Otago research shows support for them is limited.

Study lead author and preventive and social medicine researcher Dr Jerram Bateman said the support available for survivors was often “fragmented and inequitable” because of limited resources.

“Consequently, it is likely many cancer survivors have unmet needs once they have finished their treatment.”

Jerram Bateman.

Bateman and fellow researchers interviewed 47 healthcare providers involved in care for survivors after treatment, including supportive care providers, clinical and allied health providers, primary health providers, and Māori health providers.

“Participants in this study described a range of psycho-social-spiritual and physical issues cancer survivors face after they have finished active treatment, but there are very few services that specifically support people in this situation.

“This is very much a systems and resourcing issue.

“The people working in cancer treatment and supportive care are doing their absolute best to support survivors.”

Understandably, resources in cancer care were focused on “front of the pathway” measures, like prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment, he said.

So post-treatment care was an extra on top of already stretched workloads and resources.

There was also a lack of clarity around whose responsibility post-treatment care was.

That meant survivors who sought support were often “shoehorned” into services that were primarily designed for people who were at the early stages of cancer care, he said.

“For example, a survivor seeking emotional support post treatment might end up in a support group primarily catering to people newly diagnosed or going through treatment.”

He believed post-treatment care should be established as a distinct phase of cancer care.

A group or organisation taking leadership in the cancer survivorship space would give patients a clearer referral pathway and help make this care less fragmented and more equitable.

“I think the key thing is to try and improve continuity of care right through the cancer journey - just making sure people know who to contact if they do require support post-treatment.”

Cancer Society of New Zealand chief executive Dr Rachael Hart welcomed the research.

She said it was “affirming” to see the issues faced by the society’s supportive care teams around New Zealand, being experienced within the broader sector.

“We agree that more could be done to link cancer survivors to services after treatment.

“This is one of the key drivers of our new model of supportive care.

“This paper’s recommendations will support us as we hone that piece of work.”