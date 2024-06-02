Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Winter weather: The big trends forecasters are picking this season

Jamie Morton
By
4 mins to read
A closer look at today's top headlines.

The first half of 2024 brought with it droughts, deluges, endless westerlies and a terribly cold end to autumn. So what’s ahead? Jamie Morton looks at three big questions facing forecasters regarding the months to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand