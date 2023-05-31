Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Opinion: Let’s Get Wellington Moving - we can’t give up on transport plan

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Let's Get Wellington Moving has created fly-through visualisers of a plan to remove private vehicles from Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Video / Go Wellington

OPINION:

A faction of six city councillors say they have lost confidence in Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), which quite frankly reflects the sentiment of many Wellingtonians, but now is not the time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand