Work delayed on Wellington’s $7.4b transport plan for Fifa Women’s World Cup

Lambton Quay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Construction work to remove cars from Wellington’s Golden Mile as part of the city’s $7.4 billion transport plan is being delayed while football fans descend on the capital.

Sky Stadium is hosting nine games of the Fifa Women’s World Cup during July and August this year. The tournament also coincides with the Wellington On a Plate (WOAP) foodie festival.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau told the local hospitality sector at WOAP’s recent programme launch that the council has managed to delay construction work on the Golden Mile to ensure businesses get a clear run through the tournament.

The Golden Mile project is part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM).

Under the plan, private vehicles won’t be able to directly access Lambton Quay, Willis or Manners Sts or Courtenay Place. Many side streets will also be closed off.

The Golden Mile will be reduced to one lane in each direction, which buses can still use, to make it a safer and more pleasant place for people to walk, shop and dine.

Whanau told the Herald the delay was agreed by all three LGWM partners, via the board, as the best way to accommodate the project around such an important sporting event.

An artist's impression shows the transformation of the Golden Mile as part of Let's Get Wellington Moving. Image / LGWM

She said it will give more lead-in time to deliver the Golden Mile project in the best way possible.

A “brown out” period was in place for all cities hosting games where no road works were allowed to happen on key roads, not just on the Golden Mile, Whanau said.

“Starting the main work after the World Cup provides a better opportunity for businesses to cater to the football fans who come here so they can make the most of their Wellington experience.

“Without the brown out, the main work would have started for a brief time before the World Cup, stopped, and then started again.

Whanau promised businesses would know when and where work was scheduled so they could plan accordingly. She said the information will be released in the coming months.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardnersaid early works on the Golden Mile were already under way.

“The planning work, construction scheduling and early works will ensure that overall progress will not be significantly affected by the construction closedown period.”

Wellington On a Plate festival director Sarah Meikle said she was thrilled the World Cup coincided with the festival.

“Burgers and beer are the perfect accompaniment to football, so we’re sure that visitors will share the city’s huge appetite for Beervana and Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project.”



