Operation Trojan Shield: Two accused reappear, remanded in custody

Two accused reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today and both were remanded in custody.

Two Waikato men charged for their alleged roles in the organised crime operation Trojan Shield have reappeared in court.

Police across the North Island made 35 arrests and laid more than 900 charges in various courts on Tuesday for their part in the secret operation that has spanned 16 countries.

Sixteen accused first appeared in court on Tuesday, while one more Hamilton man - who has suppression - appeared yesterday.

Morgan John Taylor Davis, 31, of Te Kauwhata faces 55 charges including mostly supplying methamphetamine but also money laundering and possession of P for supply.

Through his lawyer, James Gurnick, Davis didn't apply for bail and was remanded in further custody without plea by Judge Kim Saunders. He will reappear in court later this month.

A 20-year-old Hamilton man, Izzaic Hauwaho, lost his bid for suppression.

His lawyer, Charles Bean, applied for bail on his behalf but that was also refused by Judge Saunders.

Hauwaho entered not guilty pleas to his 25 charges and was remanded in custody to reappear in August for a case review hearing.

Operation Trojan Shield has been led by the FBI which developed a phone sting that successfully spied on some of the world's most ruthless gangs through their own fake phone and encrypted messaging service, Anom.

The operation was carried out over five years and in New Zealand saw senior members of the Comancheros, Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters gangs arrested.