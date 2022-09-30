Several gang members have been arrested as Operation Cobalt continues to seize drugs, cash and guns. Photo / Supplied

Police have arrested five people and seized a haul of illegal firearms and drugs across Auckland as part of ongoing Operation Cobalt investigations.

Several search warrants across the Waitematā District uncovered eight firearms, ammunition, a stolen vehicle and about 4g of methamphetamine.

About $10,000 cash was also found, along with a "fully functioning" methamphetamine laboratory.

A man, 46, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, appearing in the Waitakere District Court.

A 44-year-old man, a patched Head Hunters member, was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition and appeared in the Auckland District Court.

A 40-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man have all been charged with possession of equipment for manufacture, possession of material for manufacture, possession of a substance for manufacture, manufacturing methamphetamine, and seven charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 40-year-old was additionally charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He is a Rebels MC patched member, while the female is a Rebels associate.

All three are due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.

The fifth offender, a 35-year-old man, was charged with burglary in relation to an incident in June this year.

He is a patched Mongrel Mob member, and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on October 4.

Police said this was a continuation of stamping out criminal behaviour.

"Operation Cobalt targets the unlawful behaviour and intimidation by gang members that threaten the community's sense of safety and peace."

Police could not rule out further charges in relation to this serious offending.

As the matter is now before the court, police are unable to provide further comment.