“We received a report that two people carrying hammers had entered the store and began smashing cabinets.

“They have then fled the store and at this stage it is unknown what might have been taken,” Carpinter said.

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said a “large amount of jewellery was stolen”.

As the pair fled, Armstrong said they were tracked by the police helicopter.

“Police attempted to stop this vehicle on Roscommon Rd, but it drove away at speed and was not pursued.”

A member of the public’s car was hit by the fleeing vehicle on a South Auckland street, but no one was injured.

Armstrong said the vehicle was spiked as it entered the Southwestern Motorway and a pursuit was then initiated.

“Eagle has continued to observe the vehicle’s erratic driving on the motorway, with it eventually returning south and exiting at Massey Rd.”

Armstrong said the pursuit ended after the vehicle collided with barriers at the intersection of Ti Rakau Dr and Reeves Rd.

“Throughout this incident, the vehicle has been driven extremely erratically and fortunately no members of the public suffered any harm.”

A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“He has also been charged in connection with a violent attempted robbery at a Mt Albert sports bar on 22 June.”

A 15-year-old has also been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawfully taking of a motor vehicle.

“Police are appalled at the level of violence used in these sorts of incidents,” Armstrong said.



