“A car went through the window a few months ago.”

He had owned the store for six years, but the business has existed for much longer.

“This was the worst attack so far.”

This morning, staff were cleaning up large shards of broken glass that covered the floor. Glass from the cabinet tops showed extensive damage where a hammer had rained down blows.

The owner was trying to sell the last of his stock when he was targeted by the alleged offenders. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said a “large amount of jewellery was stolen”.

Police arrested the pair of alleged offenders after a dramatic 40-minute police chase across Auckland, where their getaway vehicle was spiked twice and only ended when the vehicle crashed.

Inspector Rob Carpinter said police responded to an incident at a jewellers on Onehunga Mall, Onehunga about 4.11pm on Tuesday.

As the pair fled, Armstrong said they were tracked by the police helicopter.

The Eagle tracked the vehicle from Papakura through Manurewa and onto Roscommon Rd, Wiri, where police tried to stop it for the first time.

Armstrong said they did not try to pursue the vehicle initially.

Staff clean up the damage done by the alleged offender's hammers. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

The getaway vehicle collided with another car as it travelled towards the Southwestern Motorway.

Armstrong said no one was injured in the collision.

As they tried to enter the motorway, Armstrong said police deployed spikes for the first time.

“Eagle has continued to observe the vehicle’s erratic driving on the motorway,

The vehicle changed direction and headed south before exiting at Massey Rd.

The vehicle continued at speed towards the Mt Wellington Highway, where it was spiked for a second time.

The owner said he was left "shaken" after the incident. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Police chased the vehicle as it travelled on the Southeastern Highway, Pakuranga.

The chase only ended when the vehicle collided with the barriers at the intersection of Ti Rakau Drive and Reeves Rd.

The alleged offenders attempted to hijack another vehicle but were stopped by police.

“Throughout this incident, the vehicle has been driven extremely erratically and fortunately no members of the public suffered any harm.”

A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Linked to Mt Albert sports bar attempted robbery

Police said the 17-year-old has also been charged in connection with a violent attempted robbery at a Mt Albert sports bar on June 22.

A neighbouring businessman of the bar on New North Rd said one of the attackers was armed with a knife and the other with a hammer.

A bar staff member was attacked and suffered a cut neck.

“He said some customers tried to stop them but were badly hurt.”

The Mt Albert Sports Bar and Gaming Lounge in Mt Albert. Photo / Dean Purcell

The neighbour said nothing was taken from the bar after three customers fought back.

Three people were injured, one critically, during the attempted robbery.

A 15-year-old has also been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawfully taking of a motor vehicle.

“Police are appalled at the level of violence used in these sorts of incidents,” Armstrong said.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.