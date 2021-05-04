One-way trial in Hokitika's Revell St creating havoc for delivery driver

A six-month trial of a one-way system on one of Hokitika's main streets may be shortened as retailers complain of not being able to get stock to their shops. Photo / 123RF

A six-month trial of a one-way system in one of Hokitika's main streets may be shortened as retailers complain of not being able to get stock to their shops.

The trial, through Revell St between the Weld and Hamilton Sts intersections, was announced in February.

Take Note Hokitika owner Robyn Cuff told the Grey Star lucky delivery drivers got a park on the one-way street - if not, they had to try to get down the back alley.

East Eats owner Vicky Zou told the Grey Star the trial makes the street look narrow.

She said It was often blocked by backing traffic and angled parking meant customers had difficulty seeing if the restaurant was open.

Mayor Bruce Smith said the trial may be shortened and the one-way system's future depended on feedback from shop owners and users.

Revell St before the one way. Photo / Supplied

However, Can-Am business owner Karl Crossman said he was getting more foot traffic since the trial and while it looked ugly, he had no problem with it.

Truck drivers delivering to the Hokitika Colour Centre now have to park at the rear of the shop, walk to Super Liquor to borrow the forklift, drive it back to the shop to unload pallets of paint, then return it, the Grey Star reported.