One-way traffic for Napier's West Quay in precinct trial

There will be no southbound traffic in the West Quay hospitality precinct during the three-month trial. Photo / Doug Laing

Work starts on Tuesday to transform Napier's West Quay hospitality quarter into a pedestrian and cycle-friendly precinct.

Included in a three-month trial is single-laning, enabling northbound-only traffic between Lever St and a small roundabout on Customs Quay.

This is a safety measure but it also relaxes the view across the working West Quay fishing boat moorings, at the inner harbour Napier Sailing Club marina, the council says.

Cycling and walking lanes will also be installed in front of the seven bars and restaurants in a stretch of less than 200 metres between Lever St and the former Price Engineering site, where demolition is about to also start.

The plan for development for traffic options in Napier's West Quay bar and restaurant quarter. Photo / Supplied

The trial is being done in partnership between Napier City Council, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and the community, linked to the agency's Innovating Streets for People pilot fund, which is available to help councils create more people-friendly spaces in towns and cities.

Council planning projects facilitator Steph Kennard says changes taking place at West Quay are fast and tactical, but not permanent changes. They will remain in place for three months, enabling the council to test a prototype street design ahead of possible permanent changes.

"The benefit of being able to use the Waka Kotahi funding is that it has given us the chance to try out ideas from the community and measure their success before committing to a permanent change," Kennard said. "By using materials such as AstroTurf, it means we can quickly and affordably make temporary changes and then remove them after the trial period."

Users of the area were asked for input on how they would like to see West Quay transformed to make it more attractive and safer for residents and customers of the hospitality establishments in the area.

The view looking northeast on West Quay, from the Lever St and Shed 2 entrance to the precinct. Photo / Doug Laing

The council also undertook an extensive data-gathering exercise to establish how the precinct is currently being used by traffic, cyclists and pedestrians and to identify how it could be made safer for all three.

The installation will include a footpath on the hospitality side of the street, with planting separating the path from the outdoor dining areas.

There will also be a dedicated southbound cycle path, bike stands and a wheelchair accessible parking space. The street will become a one-way system for northbound traffic only. The changes will provide easier access for vehicles servicing the working wharf.

"Once we remove the installations after the three-month trial, we'll analyse what worked well and what didn't, to allow us to confidently plan permanent changes to the precinct," Kennard said.