Australia's suspension of one-way safe zone flights with New Zealand lifted

Australia's one-way travel bubble with New Zealand resumes this afternoon. Photo / File

Australia has resumed its one-way quarantine-free travel arrangements with New Zealand.

Australia's acting chief medical officer Professor Michael Kidd announced in a press conference today that a suspension of green-zone flights actioned on January 25 and extended on January 28 into Australia was lifted.

"Green zone flights from New Zealand into Australia are now judged to be sufficiently low risk given New Zealand's strong public health response to Covid-19," he said.

Sky News reported that arrangement would commence at 2pm Australia time today after the pause was not extended.

However, Kidd also announced new measures for people wanting a seat on a green safe zone flight from New Zealand to Australia.

Currently, travellers are required to have spent at least 14 days in New Zealand before becoming eligible for the quarantine-free flights.

Kidd said time spent in managed isolation and quarantine in New Zealand would now not count, and travellers would be required to spend at least another 14 days this side of the Tasman once completing MIQ.

Flights have been poised for take-off from Auckland Airport to Australia this afternoon, including Air New Zealand flight 113 to Sydney, with the airline surely breathing a sigh of relief following this afternoon's announcement.

On January 25, Australian health authorities suspended the one-way travel arrangement with New Zealand for 72 hours out of an "abundance of caution" following the discovery of the South African Covid-19 variant in the community case.

The suspension was extended for another 72 hours on January 28 and was due to expire at 4pm today NZT.

The news comes as New Zealand's Ministry of Health reported one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today - and the fourth day in a row of no new community cases.

Australia's acting chief medical officer Professor Michael Kidd announced on January 28 that the green card flight suspension was extended for another 72 hours following revelations that two more people who recently completed managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, he said the move would allow the "continuing protection of the people of Australia while the extent of the situation in New Zealand is clarified".