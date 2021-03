One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on State Highway 3, near Whanganui. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on State Highway 3 near Whanganui.

Police were alerted to the crash near Warrengate Road around 3.15pm on Friday which resulted in one person receiving moderate injuries.

St John confirmed the person was taken via ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

The road remains open.