A person has been seriously injured in a crash in Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Taylor St, Blockhouse Bay, after reports of a single vehicle crash about 4.45am.

“Initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured,” a Police statement said.

Motorists in the area are advised that the road is likely to be closed off for some time, as emergency crews and officers work at the scene.

Authorities are telling drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has also been advised and officers are expected at the scene some time this morning.