Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Person seriously injured in crash in Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A person has been seriously injured in a crash in Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Taylor St, Blockhouse Bay, after reports of a single vehicle crash about 4.45am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

“Initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured,” a Police statement said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Motorists in the area are advised that the road is likely to be closed off for some time, as emergency crews and officers work at the scene.

Authorities are telling drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has also been advised and officers are expected at the scene some time this morning.

Latest from New Zealand