Police ask motorists to avoid the area. Photo / NZME

One person is trapped in a vehicle and two lanes of the Southern Motorway are closed following a three-car crash in the southbound lane.

The crash occurred about 10.30am near the Te Irirangi Drive off-ramp, and emergency servies are now assisting.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.