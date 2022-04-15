Police attending the scene on Great North Road, Avondale were a person was treated for Gunshot wounds. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched an investigation after a man turned up at an Auckland medical centre with injuries following a firearms incident this afternoon.

A source told the Herald the person had gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to Exminster St in Blockhouse Bay at 1.15pm after neighbours reported hearing loud bangs, a police spokesperson said.

Shortly afterwards the spokesperson said a man presented himself to an Avondale medical centre with injuries to his leg.

Armed police descended on the medical centre and the spokesperson said the man had since been transported to hospital.

"Cordons are in place at the Blockhouse Bay address."

They said inquiries were ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.