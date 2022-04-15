Traffic on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Will Trafford

Traffic on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Will Trafford

Easter holidaymakers are crawling in traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a three-car crash this morning.

It comes as the New Zealand Transport Agency issues travel warnings for people escaping the city.

Earlier, one person was trapped in a vehicle and two lanes of the motorway were closed following the crash in the southbound lane of State Highway 1. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It occurred about 10.30am near the Te Irirangi Drive off-ramp, and emergency services assisted. Traffic cleared about 11.50am.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays. A motorist told the Herald traffic was deadlocked from East Tamaki to Ramarama.

UPDATE 11:50AM

The SH1 is now fully CLEAR. Thank you for your patience. ^FP https://t.co/J0dKYa34Oh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, a person's in a serious condition after a car accident at 9.30am on State Highway Five in the Lake Tarawera District.

They were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

One person has died so far on the roads this Easter. They were a passenger in a car being driven by a motorist who fled police before crashing into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Rd and Walters Rd, Takanini.

Meanwhile, NZTA has issued travel warnings for north and south of Auckland.

Traffic is expected to be heavy southbound on State Highway 1 from Manukau to Bombay between 8.30am to 3pm today and 9.30am to 12.30pm tomorrow.

And on SH1 from Puhoi to Wellsford, traffic was expected to be heavy northbound from 11am to 3pm today.

"Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider travelling outside these periods. Please drive to the conditions."

Wellingtonians heading north for the weekend have also been warned to expect delays of 60 to 90 minutes due to holiday congestion.