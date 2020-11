Photo / NZH

One person has been seriously injured following a crash involving a car and cyclist in Darfield.

The police said emergency services were called about 3:15pm to the crash, which occurred on State Highway 73 near Creyke Road, Darfield.

"Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured," the police said.

The road was closed, and diversions in place.

"Motorists should avoid the area if possible."

The serious crash unit had been advised.