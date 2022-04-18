Voyager 2021 media awards
One person killed in Dunedin motorway crash

One person has died after a serious crash in Dunedin last night. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

One person has died after a serious crash in Dunedin last night.

Police were called to a single crash on the Southern Motorway near the Main South Rd off-ramp around 9.12pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

A scene examination was completed overnight and the motorway is now open.

The death brings the Easter holiday road toll in New Zealand to four.

A person was killed in a fleeing driver incident in Auckland on Thursday and a 27-year-old man died in a two car crash near Queenstown on Friday.

A milk tanker driver died in South Canterbury on Saturday.