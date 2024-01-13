Voyager 2023 media awards
Two people in serious condition after two-vehicle crash near Tirau, Waikato

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash between SH5 and Webster Rd about 9.15am.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Tirau, this morning.

“Three people have been transported to hospital. It appears one person has serious injuries.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on State Highway 1 at 9.13am in Tirau, and responded with two ambulances.

“Three patients were assessed at the scene and then later taken to hospital – one in a minor condition and two in a serious condition.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH1 Putāruru is closed in both directions between the intersection of Webster Rd and SH5.

“Please avoid this area and consider using SH28 and SH5 as an alternative route.”

