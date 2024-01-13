A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash between SH5 and Webster Rd about 9.15am.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Tirau, this morning.

“Three people have been transported to hospital. It appears one person has serious injuries.”

UPDATE 11:10AM

SH1 Putāruru is CLOSED in both directions between the intersection of Webster Rd and SH5. Please avoid this area and consider using SH28 and SH5 as an alternative route. ^SG https://t.co/bkLjqmFykp pic.twitter.com/PYJQyAyiFD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 13, 2024

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on State Highway 1 at 9.13am in Tirau, and responded with two ambulances.

“Three patients were assessed at the scene and then later taken to hospital – one in a minor condition and two in a serious condition.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH1 Putāruru is closed in both directions between the intersection of Webster Rd and SH5.

“Please avoid this area and consider using SH28 and SH5 as an alternative route.”