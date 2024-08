One person is in serious condition after a crash between a train and a car on State Highway 1 near Ōhau, North Island.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the crash at Ōhau around 4:55pm.

“It appears one person is in a serious condition and one person is in a minor condition. No injuries were sustained by the train occupants.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.