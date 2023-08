The crash occured around 8.50pm.

One person has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash involving a cow on Parnassus Rd (State Highway 1) in Cheviot, north of Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency responded to the crash at around 8.50pm. Crews were required to extract one person from the vehicle.

The occupant of the car has been transported to Christchurch Hospital, however, injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said police