Police were notified at about 5.20pm of the two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck. Photo / File

The driver of a car involved in a serious crash in Manutahi, South Taranaki earlier today has died.

Emergency services were notified at about 5.20pm of the two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck on South Rd, which is now closed between Upper Manutahi Rd and Ball Rd.

Police said in an update at 10.30pm that the road remained closed and diversions were in place.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.