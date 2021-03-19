Man dies in central North Island crash on Raetihi Ohakune Rd

A was found dead after a crash this morning on Raetihi Ohakune Rd near Ohakune in central North Island. Photo / Google

A man has died following a crash in the central North Island this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash on Raetihi Ohakune Rd near Ohakune was reported to police around 7.55am, but is believed to have occurred at some point earlier this morning.

A man was found dead in the vehicle. It was believed to be a single-vehicle crash with no passengers, the spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances is under way.

Raetihi Ohakune Rd is currently closed with diversions in place at Lakes Rd and Pakihi Rd.