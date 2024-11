Massive floods in Spain kill hundreds, Israel is to receive further military funding from the US and UK Conservatives select a new leader in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

One person has died and seven other have been injured, three seriously, following a two-vehicle crash near Queenstown.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Crown Range Rd at 3.55pm on Sunday.

Hato Hone St John said it responded with four helicopters, four ambulances, one manager, one rapid response unit and one Major Incident Support Team (Mist) to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated seven patients.”