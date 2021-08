Cordons were in place at the scene and police have asked motorists to avoid the area. Photo / 123rf

One person has died and another was injured in a three-car crash in Hamilton tonight.

The collision happened at the intersection of Raynes Rd and Ōhaupō Rd in Rukuhia, just south of Melville around 5.30pm.

State Highway 3 in Rukuhia has been closed following a serious crash. Photo / Supplied

Police and two St John ambulances attended with one person taken to Waikato Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is closed between Dixon Rd and Rukuhia Rd as of 7pm.