UK animal rights activist kicked in the back by irate pig farmer

Animal rights activist kicked in the back by irate pig farmer. Video / Meat the Victims

Animal rights activist kicked in the back by irate pig farmer. Video / Meat the Victims

A British pig farmer has been arrested after he performed a flying kick on an animal rights activist during a violent confrontation on his farm.

The shocking scenes were captured by the activist group Meat The Victims during its raid on Willow Farm Products in Yorkshire on July 31.

The video shows how the farmer took a long run-up before launching himself into the air and kicking the activist in the back.

Around 50 activists stormed the farm in the early hours of a Saturday morning and the situation quickly turned violent.

The video shows the farmer screaming at the protesters to leave after delivering the vicious blow.

"Get out now, every single one of you, I don't give a f***," he shouts.

He then appears to punch the man he just kicked as the activists scream: "Stop it, what are you doing?"

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed that a man was arrested and charged with four counts of alleged assault.

Online, the activists posted graphic photos and videos taken during a lengthy investigation of the farm.

They claimed that the farmers left pigs to rot in their own excrement and captured video of piglets writhing in pain and having seizures.

In a statement posted to social media, the activists placed blame on consumers for supporting the industry.

"If this is the way he treats peaceful humans, imagine how he treats those innocent beings in there," they wrote.

"This is not an isolated case. Farmers DO NOT love their hostages. They love making money from caging them, mutilating them, raping them and murdering them. We just happen to catch this farmer's abuse to the humans on camera. The animal abuse is legal.

"If you're not vegan you are paying for this man to be in business. You are paying for these horrific places to be legal for the selfish choices you make when you choose to pay for and consume the bodies of victims."