One person dead in Dairy Flat crash, holiday toll doubles

Two vehicles have been involved in the collision on Kahikatea Flat Road in Dairy Flat. Photo / File

One person has died in hospital following a serious crash in Dairy Flat this morning, bringing the holiday road toll to eight.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision on Kahikatea Flat Rd.

Police had rushed to scene of the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Shortly after the crash, a local told the Herald the collision had occurred between a six-wheeler tanker and a car that was coming out of a driveway.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.

The fatality brings the holiday road toll to eight - double last year's toll for the entire holiday period.

Earlier today a person died following a two-vehicle crash on Nikau Rd in Pahiatua..

Yesterday afternoon, two people were killed by a crash between a milk tanker and a motorcycle in Southland.

The crash occurred at the Oreti River Bridge on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway about 1.30pm.

The man died at the scene while a woman died in hospital a short time later.

The West Auckland community was left reeling after a crash on Boxing Day claimed the lives of two promising young men.

Jack Heritage Jnr and Viliami Muru-Teutau, both 20, died after the crash on the Triangle Rd bridge that links Massey and Henderson.

Two others were taken to hospital.

The holiday road toll's first victims came on Christmas Day with the deaths of Terry Charleston, 34, and Rebecca McAlees, 24, after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Auckland.