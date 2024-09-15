Advertisement
One person dead in crash between logging truck and car on Moutere Highway, Nelson

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
A fatal crash has occurred on Moutere Highway between Maisey Rd and Old Coach Rd.

A person has died following a crash involving a logging truck and a car on Moutere Highway, west of Nelson.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash around 7.40am.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” said a police spokesperson.

The fatal crash involving a logging truck and a car occurred on Moutere Highway between Maisey Rd and Old Coach Rd. Photo / Google Maps
Hato Hone St John was also called to the crash scene, sending an ambulance.

Traffic management was now in place on Moutere Highway between Maisey Rd and Old Coach Rd.

Moutere Highway, in Redwood Valley is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

More to come.

