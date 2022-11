The crash was reported to police shortly before 8.30am. Photo / NZME

One person died after a crash in Dargaville earlier today.

A single-vehicle crash, on Notorius West Rd, was reported around 8.23am, police said.

The person was found deceased in the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

The scene has since been cleared and no roadblocks are in place.

Police said the death had been referred to the Coroner.