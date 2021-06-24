Voyager 2021 media awards
One person critically injured in serious State Highway 1 crash near Tokoroa

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Tokoroa. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries from a serious crash involving two cars on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Te Rere Rd and Puriri Rd at 1.30pm. A rescue helicopter also responded.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person had suffered a critical injury and was being flown to Waikato Hospital.

Another person was moderately injured and being driven to Waikato Hospital via ambulance, he said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash had blocked one lane and traffic control had been called. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.