One person critically injured in serious State Highway 1 crash near Tokoroa

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Tokoroa. Photo / File

One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries from a serious crash involving two cars on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Te Rere Rd and Puriri Rd at 1.30pm. A rescue helicopter also responded.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person had suffered a critical injury and was being flown to Waikato Hospital.

Another person was moderately injured and being driven to Waikato Hospital via ambulance, he said.

2:00PM - Reports of a serious crash on #SH1 between Putāruru and Tokoroa near Puriri Rd, Lichfield. Follow the directions of emergency services. Road closure is possible. Please avoid this area or expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/N2hQJtc7fE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 24, 2021

A police spokeswoman said the crash had blocked one lane and traffic control had been called. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.