One person critically injured in serious State Highway 1 crash near Tokoroa

One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries from a serious crash involving two cars on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa.
Emergency services were called to the scene between Te Rere Rd and Puriri Rd at 1.30pm. A rescue helicopter also responded.
A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person had suffered a critical injury and was being flown to Waikato Hospital.
Another person was moderately injured and being driven to Waikato Hospital via ambulance, he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police spokeswoman said the crash had blocked one lane and traffic control had been called. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.