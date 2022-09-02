One person critical, two in serious condition after crash in Waikato

One person has been critically injured and two others seriously injured following a crash in Aka Aka, Waikato.

Emergency services are responding to the crash near the intersection of Masters Rd and Goodwin Rd.

A police spokeswoman said at this stage, they understand that one person is in a critical condition and two people are in a serious condition.

A spokesperson from St John said three ambulances, one manager, one rapid response unit and one helicopter attended the crash at 4.38pm.

"We assessed and treated two patients both in a serious condition who have been transported to Middlemore Hospital via road," the spokesperson confirmed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.