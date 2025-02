State Highway 25 in the Coromandel has been closed following a serious two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash on State Highway 25 in the Coromandel Peninsula.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Manaia Rd and was reported to emergency services about 4pm.

“One person received serious injuries and was transported to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

“The road was closed but should reopen shortly.”