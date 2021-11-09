One lane of SH1 reopens after multiple fatalities in serious crash south of Levin

Traffic backed up on State Highway 1. Photo / Supplied

There are multiple fatalities following a serious crash on State Highway 1 south of Levin.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, involving a truck and a van, just after 3pm.

Police confirmed in a statement this evening there are multiple fatalities, however further information was unavailable.

After a few hours the southbound lane is now open on State Highway 1, Kuku with the northbound lane expected to open within the next half an hour.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response unit attended the scene.

"St John treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Palmerston North hospital."

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised at 4pm that the Serious Crash Unit was on the scene to investigate.

A queue of vehicles stretched for several kilometers along State Highway 1 early this evening.

A number of those held up were people who travelled to descend on Parliament in a challenge to Covid restrictions.

Organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, the group marched to Parliament today to present its demands, which included an end to Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Also in the queue were a number of motorcyclists, some waving flags.