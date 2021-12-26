One injured after vehicle towing trailer rolls in Wellington

Police are at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A person has been injured after their vehicle flipped while towing a trailer near Johnsonville.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 11.40am on Monday and one person has been moderately injured after the vehicle rolled on the Johnsonville Porirua Motorway, about 500 metres before the Tawa off-ramp.

A section of the left lane is blocked due to the trailer, and there is some debris on the road but the road has not been closed.

SH1 GLENSIDE, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 11:55AM

Due to a crash, the northbound lane is BLOCKED on #SH1 after Glenside off-ramp. Expect delays from Johnsonville as response crews work to clear the scene. ^LB pic.twitter.com/RVmpjgbgxb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 26, 2021

It's the second incident on Wellington's roads this morning, as police confirmed a person had been temporarily trapped in their car after it rolled down a bank on Ngaio Gorge Rd.

The driver was extracted by Fire and Emergency, and the scene is now clear.