The ministry said it was working to be more systematic in how schools at greatest risk of not achieving the target are identified.

“We are now drawing on a wider range of attendance data at a school level to identify where support is needed most,” it said.

The 600-odd schools are being prioritised due to what data on daily attendance, unjustified absences, chronic non-attendance and schools’ policies and attendance practices show.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour launched a daily data reporting regime last May, as part of plans to tackle the nationwide “crisis”.

Seymour is confident the Government’s target will be met, due to the rate that attendance is improving.

“New Zealand will get there, especially as we continue to roll out the attendance action plan.”

“By Term 1, 2026, it will be mandatory for schools to have their own Attendance Management Plan, aligned with the Stepped Attendance Response (Star) framework,” he said.

“The Budget also included $123 million for the delivery of a new attendance service and almost $17 million to support and strengthen frontline attendance services. The new services will become fully operational from early 2026.”

Prosecution is also an option for the most serious cases, where parents refuse to send their children to school and ignore supports offered.

The New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) is sceptical about how helpful the ministry’s extra support will be for the 600 schools.

“Some schools would like assistance with attendance but unless the service is locally driven in partnership with school is not likely to make a difference,” it said.

“Threats are not the way but working with struggling families would be helpful.”

It said this isn’t a school issue, but rather a wider societal one.

“Our biggest issues are poverty and transience. It’s not lazy parents who can’t be bothered sending kids to school. It’s desperate families who keep moving because they can’t afford housing and living costs – or they are families with no home and no liveable incomes.”

“These are not problems that schools can solve.”

The NZPF said getting more students back to school will require attendance staff who understand the local community and its people.

