Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

One in four schools struggling to hit Government attendance goal, 600 schools need extra support

Jaime Cunningham
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Latest figures show 58.4% of students attended school regularly in Term 2 this year. Photo / NZME

Latest figures show 58.4% of students attended school regularly in Term 2 this year. Photo / NZME

Hundreds of schools are falling behind the Government’s 2030 attendance target – and the finger is being pointed at challenges outside the school gate.

The Ministry of Education has identified approximately 600 schools struggling to reach the goal of 80% of students attending more than 90% of the time.

That’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save