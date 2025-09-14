“New Zealand will get there, especially as we continue to roll out the attendance action plan.”
“By Term 1, 2026, it will be mandatory for schools to have their own Attendance Management Plan, aligned with the Stepped Attendance Response (Star) framework,” he said.
“The Budget also included $123 million for the delivery of a new attendance service and almost $17 million to support and strengthen frontline attendance services. The new services will become fully operational from early 2026.”
Prosecution is also an option for the most serious cases, where parents refuse to send their children to school and ignore supports offered.
“Our biggest issues are poverty and transience. It’s not lazy parents who can’t be bothered sending kids to school. It’s desperate families who keep moving because they can’t afford housing and living costs – or they are families with no home and no liveable incomes.”
“These are not problems that schools can solve.”
The NZPF said getting more students back to school will require attendance staff who understand the local community and its people.
