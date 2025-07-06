Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Thousands of school-age students unenrolled for more than a year

Jaime Cunningham
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

Associate Minister Education David Seymour says chronic absence is a major problem. New Zealand Herald photograph by Marty Melville 07 May 2024

Associate Minister Education David Seymour says chronic absence is a major problem. New Zealand Herald photograph by Marty Melville 07 May 2024

A youth charity is raising concerns about silent disengagement among school students, as data shows thousands of kids haven’t been enrolled for more than a year.

In the last three years, 3458 of the Education Ministry’s non-enrolment cases for 5 to 15-year-olds have remained open for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand