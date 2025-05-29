Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

David Seymour warns of prosecutions this year in school truancy crackdown

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Associate Education Minister David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Associate Education Minister David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour says there will “almost certainly” be prosecutions against parents of absent students this year as the Government intensifies its crack down on school truancy.

Around 11.3% of students were chronically absent from school in term 4 last year, equating to around 93,000 young people. Chronically

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics