One dies in house fire in Far North - third fatal house fire in a single day

A third fatal house fire has been reported in the North Island in one day. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died in a house fire in the Far North overnight - the third fatal house fire in a single day.

Emergency services were called to a house in Hihi, Doubtless Bay, shortly after 10pm to find it completely destroyed by fire.

A northern fire communications shift commander said a neighbour pulled a person from the property and performed CPR.

However, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three crews remained on scene until about midnight to fully extinguish the blaze and monitor for any hot spots.

The incident was the third fatal house fire incident reported in the North Island yesterday.

Earlier, a person died in a house fire in Hunterville, near Palmerston North, just before 6am.

Just after 10.30am, another person died in a house fire on Queen St in Waihī, north of Tauranga.