One dead in West Auckland crash, road closed as police scour scene

Emergency services were alerted to a car that crashed into a fence at the intersection of Rush Creek Drive and Westgate Drive in Auckland's Massey at around 3.40am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anna Leask
By
Anna Leask

Senior Journalist

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Auckland's Massey this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that crashed into a fence at the intersection of Rush Creek Drive and Westgate Drive at around 3.40am.

One person died at the scene.

Four other occupants of the vehicle had moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Westgate Drive near Rush Creek Drive will be closed for a short while longer while staff complete the scene examination.

Diversions are in place.

