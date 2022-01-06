Holiday crash tragedy: Tributes for teen driver killed in Far North

A teenager who died in a crash while on holiday with a group of friends has been remembered by family for his humour and big personality.

Eden Harry Absolum Cortland, 17, died in a crash at Pukenui in the Far North on December 29.

He has been described by friends as a "cool, kind-hearted" teen with a "confident bubbly personality".

The Northern Advocate reported Eden was driving several mates when the crash happened at 12.20pm on State Highway 1 north of Kaitaia.

The teen's car collided head-on at a sweeping bend with another vehicle with four occupants — believed to be a mother, two children and a grandparent.

A third vehicle, also heading north, tried to take evasive action but was caught up in the smash when it clipped the other northbound car.

Its occupants, a couple and a child, were not seriously hurt.

Eden was farewelled on Sunday at Rewiti after his family and friends spent time with him over the weekend.

A Northland teenager died in this crash on December 29. His family have paid tribute to him. Photo / Supplied

A family spokesperson posted a tribute to the teenager and said the aroha and support "pouring through" was "appreciated muchly".

"Eden our boy. Our hearts are shattered," she wrote.

"You left a mamae that will forever be with us.

"You also left a mark on everyone you met, with your humour and cheekiness and a laugh so contagious, a personality so big.

"You were always making people smile and laugh. You are so loved."

Another relative said Eden was the youngest of 13 siblings.

"You will be missed so much my brother, there's a lot of broken hearts ... we wish you were still here with us, you were taken from us far too early," he said.

"You will always be in our hearts brother ... I'm hurting so much right now and so will a lot of the family."

Police at the scene of the fatal crash near Pukenui. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

"You had everything to live for," said another relative.

"We love you. I'm shattered. I'm still in disbelief ... It's still unreal."

A sibling posted: "Life just ain't ever gonna be the same anymore. What are we all supposed to do without you?"

Eden is one of three teenagers killed on New Zealand roads during the Christmas and New Year period.

Joshua Wayne Hartner, 17, was lying in the sand at a property on Omaha Dr when he was hit and killed by a car in the early hours of January 1.

When first responders arrived at the scene, his mates were desperately trying to jack the vehicle up off the teenager. He could not be saved.

And a 13-year-old girl died a week after a serious crash in Matamata.

She and four other young people were injured in the crash - involving a stolen car - on December 27.

Police confirmed yesterday she had since passed away as a result of her injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said yesterday the road toll of 17 for the holiday period was disappointing as many fatalities "could have been avoided".

In the same period last year, 11 people died and just four the previous year.

O'Brien said whānau and friends who lost loved ones in crashes should have been enjoying this holiday period with them, not planning their tangi or funerals.

"The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash," he said.

"It's also incredibly frustrating for police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents."

O'Brien said police would continue to have a visible presence on our roads this summer, taking enforcement action where necessary.

"But ultimately it is drivers who have the responsibility to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe," he said.

"We need you to do your part, too."

The highest number of deaths on New Zealand's roads during the Christmas and New Year holiday period in recent times was during the 2016/17 season, when 19 people lost their lives.