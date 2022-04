Police confirmed a person has died in a crash near Foxton. Photo / File

A person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 1 just north of Foxton yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving two vehicles shortly before 5pm on Friday.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene," police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed its examination of the crash scene and the road has re-opened.

The circumstances of the crash remain under police investigation.