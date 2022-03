Footage from NZTA's traffic cams show that traffic is currently backed up on the Southern motorway. Photo / NZTA

One person has reportedly died following a serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Gillies Ave in Epsom, central Auckland.

Police were alerted to the multi-vechicle crash about 8.10pm.

Police confirmed there had been "serious injuries".

They said the southbound lanes were closed, with traffic needing to exit at Gillies Ave and detouring through to the Greenlane on-ramp.

-More to come.