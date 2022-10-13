Voyager 2022 media awards
One dead and two injured after car crash near Whakatāne

Multiple serious injuries after truck vs car in Whakatane. Photo / file

One person has died and two others are injured after a vehicle collision near Whakatāne.

The crash occurred just after 9pm on State Highway 2 West in Matata, between Arawa St and Herepuru Rd.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed one person was dead and two others were hurt, but could not indicate the severity of the injuries.

Police said initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

Diversions will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

